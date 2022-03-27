This evening's outlook for Bristol: A mostly clear sky. Low 23F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Bristol folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Mar. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
A tornado was responsible for damaging two homes in Carroll County on Wednesday evening, the National Weather Service office in Blacksburg confirmed with a Thursday survey.
Hail is a possibility amid strong and severe thunderstorms, putting a lot of valuables in danger. So what can you do about it?
