Mar. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening's outlook for Bristol: A mostly clear sky. Low 23F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Bristol folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.