For the drive home in Bristol: A few clouds. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bristol Sunday. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Bristol could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Related to this story
Most Popular
A tornado was responsible for damaging two homes in Carroll County on Wednesday evening, the National Weather Service office in Blacksburg confirmed with a Thursday survey.
For the drive home in Bristol: Partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Bristol area.…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. It looks like it will be a mild 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 39F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Bristol area w…
It will be a warm day in Bristol. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachin…
Bristol's evening forecast: Cloudy skies with periods of light rain after midnight. Low around 35F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Thunder possible. Low 56F. Winds SE …
Bristol folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. Partly clo…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bristol Saturday. It looks like it will be a brisk 48 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted.…