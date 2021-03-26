Mar. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.