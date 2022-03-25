Bristol's evening forecast: Cloudy skies with periods of light rain after midnight. Low around 35F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Bristol residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Bristol could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
A tornado was responsible for damaging two homes in Carroll County on Wednesday evening, the National Weather Service office in Blacksburg confirmed with a Thursday survey.
