Mar. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening's outlook for Bristol: Thunderstorms likely. Low around 55F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Bristol folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the west.