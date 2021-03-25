This evening's outlook for Bristol: Thunderstorms likely. Low around 55F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Bristol folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
