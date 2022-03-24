 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

For the drive home in Bristol: Partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Bristol area. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.

