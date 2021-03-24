Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 50F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 74% chance of precipitation. There is a moderately high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bristol folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Bristol will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degre…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. It looks to reach a mild 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
With powerful winds, hail, rain and possible tornadoes moving into the Carolinas on Thursday, a drone captured this aerial view of potentially dangerous storm clouds rolling through the area.
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
This evening in Bristol: A few clouds from time to time. Low 42F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It …
Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 50F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, the fo…