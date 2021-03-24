 Skip to main content
Mar. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 50F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 74% chance of precipitation. There is a moderately high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.

