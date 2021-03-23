Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 50F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bristol community. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Mar. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bristol folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Bristol will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. It looks to reach a mild 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
It will be a warm day in Bristol. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorm…
With powerful winds, hail, rain and possible tornadoes moving into the Carolinas on Thursday, a drone captured this aerial view of potentially dangerous storm clouds rolling through the area.
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 …
This evening in Bristol: A few clouds from time to time. Low 42F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It …
Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degre…