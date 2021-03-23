Mar. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 50F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bristol community. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.