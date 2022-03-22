Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Thunder possible. Low 56F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Tomorrow's temperature in Bristol will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 89% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
