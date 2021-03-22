Mar. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening in Bristol: A few clouds from time to time. Low 42F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
With powerful winds, hail, rain and possible tornadoes moving into the Carolinas on Thursday, a drone captured this aerial view of potentially dangerous storm clouds rolling through the area.
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
