 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

Mar. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening in Bristol: A few clouds from time to time. Low 42F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts