 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mar. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

For the drive home in Bristol: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Bristol. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts