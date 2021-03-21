Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 …
Bristol folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Bristol will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. It looks to reach a mild 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
It will be a warm day in Bristol. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorm…
With powerful winds, hail, rain and possible tornadoes moving into the Carolinas on Thursday, a drone captured this aerial view of potentially dangerous storm clouds rolling through the area.
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
For the drive home in Bristol: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 41F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the…
The first severe weather event of the season in Texas brought tornadoes and hail to the panhandle region over the weekend.
Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…