Bristol's evening forecast: Clear. Low 29F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the east. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 …
Bristol folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
For the drive home in Bristol: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 41F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the…
Bristol will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
It will be a warm day in Bristol. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorm…
With powerful winds, hail, rain and possible tornadoes moving into the Carolinas on Thursday, a drone captured this aerial view of potentially dangerous storm clouds rolling through the area.
Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. The …
The first severe weather event of the season in Texas brought tornadoes and hail to the panhandle region over the weekend.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees to…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 27F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Bristol pe…