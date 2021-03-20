 Skip to main content
Mar. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

Bristol's evening forecast: Clear. Low 29F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the east. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.

