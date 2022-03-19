 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 39F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

