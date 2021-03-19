Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 27F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Bristol people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 9 mph. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
The first severe weather event of the season in Texas brought tornadoes and hail to the panhandle region over the weekend.
With powerful winds, hail, rain and possible tornadoes moving into the Carolinas on Thursday, a drone captured this aerial view of potentially dangerous storm clouds rolling through the area.
