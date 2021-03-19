Mar. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 27F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Bristol people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 9 mph. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.