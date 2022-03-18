 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

Bristol's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Thunder possible. Low 52F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Bristol could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.

