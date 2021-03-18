Mar. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening in Bristol: Occasional rain. Low 43F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Temperatures in Bristol will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.