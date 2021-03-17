Mar. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening in Bristol: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low near 55F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Bristol people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 78% chance of precipitation. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.