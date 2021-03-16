 Skip to main content
Mar. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening's outlook for Bristol: Mostly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bristol community. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 43% chance of rain. There is a medium-high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southeast. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.

