This evening's outlook for Bristol: Mostly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bristol community. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 43% chance of rain. There is a medium-high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southeast. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bristol area. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. The area will see h…
For the drive home in Bristol: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 41F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees to…
It will be a warm day in Bristol. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast.…
Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. The …
The first severe weather event of the season in Texas brought tornadoes and hail to the panhandle region over the weekend.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 …
This evening in Bristol: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in…
This evening in Bristol: Cloudy with showers. Low 42F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Folks in the Bristol area will see highs…