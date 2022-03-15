This evening in Bristol: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Bristol area. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Expect periods …
Bristol temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. The area will see hea…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
For the drive home in Bristol: Cloudy skies. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast call…
Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
This evening in Bristol: Mostly clear skies. Hard freeze expected. Low around 10F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Bristol will be co…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 27. We'll see a low tempe…
Bristol folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun an…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It …
Bristol's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60…