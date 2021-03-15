Mar. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening in Bristol: Cloudy with showers. Low 42F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 42% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.