Mar. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

Bristol's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.