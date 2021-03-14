Mar. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

For the drive home in Bristol: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 41F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 51% chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the east. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.