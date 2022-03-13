Mar. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

For the drive home in Bristol: A mostly clear sky. Low 27F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Bristol people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.