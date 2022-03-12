This evening in Bristol: Mostly clear skies. Hard freeze expected. Low around 10F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Bristol will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Mar. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
