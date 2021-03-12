 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

Mar. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening's outlook for Bristol: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts