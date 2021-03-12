This evening's outlook for Bristol: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
