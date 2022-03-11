Mar. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Evening rain followed by a mix of rain and snow late. Low 28F. NW winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snowfall around one inch. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . A 10-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 71% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Bristol could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from FRI 10:00 PM EST until SAT 7:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.