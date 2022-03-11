Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Evening rain followed by a mix of rain and snow late. Low 28F. NW winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snowfall around one inch. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . A 10-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 71% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Bristol could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from FRI 10:00 PM EST until SAT 7:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bristol temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. The area will see hea…
This evening's outlook for Bristol: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 36F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Bristol folks should see highs i…
For the drive home in Bristol: Cloudy skies. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast call…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bristol area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
This evening's outlook for Bristol: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temp…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Bristol. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
This evening in Bristol: Partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Bristol. It looks like it will be…
Bristol folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun an…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bristol community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low te…