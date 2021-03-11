Bristol's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 77% chance of rain. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
