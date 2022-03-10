Mar. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.