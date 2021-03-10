 Skip to main content
Mar. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Bristol folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

