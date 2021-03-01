For the drive home in Bristol: Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Bristol folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a moderately high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
