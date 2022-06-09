Jun. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

For the drive home in Bristol: Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Bristol will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.