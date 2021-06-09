This evening in Bristol: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol Thursday. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
