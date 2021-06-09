Jun. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening in Bristol: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol Thursday. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.