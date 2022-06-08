Bristol's evening forecast: Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 64F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Bristol. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 47% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
