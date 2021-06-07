This evening in Bristol: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bristol folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degre…
Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast bri…
Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of su…
It will be a warm day in Bristol. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. We will see a m…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scat…
Federal weather scientists are pushing to make the US more 'weather-ready,' which could mean prepping for fires, flooding or storms depending on where you live. The common factor: thinking ahead.
The Bristol area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expe…
It will be a warm day in Bristol. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud c…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Bristol folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. I…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bristol community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low te…