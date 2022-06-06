Jun. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening's outlook for Bristol: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Bristol. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Tuesday, there is a 56% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.