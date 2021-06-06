This evening in Bristol: Cloudy skies. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Bristol area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Monday, there is a 51% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
