This evening's outlook for Bristol: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
