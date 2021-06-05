Jun. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening in Bristol: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol Sunday. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 57% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.