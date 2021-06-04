For the drive home in Bristol: Partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
