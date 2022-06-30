Bristol's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 51% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
