Jun. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

Bristol's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 51% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

