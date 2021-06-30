Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 82% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
