Jun. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 82% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest.