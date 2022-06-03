Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: A few clouds from time to time. Low 53F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Bristol area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
