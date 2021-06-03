Jun. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening's outlook for Bristol: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bristol area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 34% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.