Jun. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Mostly clear skies. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.