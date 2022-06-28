 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening's outlook for Bristol: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.

