This evening in Bristol: A mostly clear sky. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Bristol area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Jun. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
Related to this story
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
Last week's downpours were too much of a good thing, but at least the excess rain stopped a drought from expanding into central Virginia.
