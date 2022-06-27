This evening's outlook for Bristol: Partly cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
