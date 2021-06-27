Jun. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Bristol area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.