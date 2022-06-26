Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Monday, it will be a warm day in Bristol. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
